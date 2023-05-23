Share · View all patches · Build 11295214 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 08:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Warriors!

We've prepared a new event for our Warriors who love Paragon: The Overprime to show off their knowledge and skills!

Please see below for details!

Paragon: The Art Prime Event Details

Event Period

May 23, 2023 (Tue) 17:00 - June 9, 2023 (Fri) 12:00 (KST, UTC+9)

Event Info

Get rewards when you register Paragon: The Overprime related fanart of a theme of your choice to [Steam-Artwork], and share your PID and link on the event board during the event period!

How to Participate

Step 1: Create Paragon: The Overprime fanart with any theme.

Step 2: Register your fanart on Steam_Artwork [Steam-Artwork shortcut].

Step 3: Register post link and account PID on the Discord server's [The-Art-Prime] channel.

*How to check your PID: In-game top right Gear icon → Account → Copy Account Code [PID]

Event Reward

Participation Reward: 500 Renar

Special Reward: 1,000 Kima (3 winners)

Artwork selected for the special reward will be used as a banner on certain notice channels for a period of time.

Recommended Upload Size: 1920x1080 (Height: 1080x1920)

Winners and the reward distribution schedule will be shared in a separate announcement after the event is over.

*Notes

Artwork from the event may be used as material for secondary content creation, and your participation will be considered as consent to its use.

The reward can only be claimed once.

Posts must be made public to be eligible for the event.

Registering a post with unrelated content (sensitive issues such as politics, religion, racism, or material that may be controversial for specific countries) may result in the deletion of the link.

A post that is subject to copyright infringement may result in the deletion of the link.

Artwork created with secondary processing tools and programs such as Roblox, Minecraft, Zepeto, etc. that may be subject to copyright issues will be excluded.

Using someone else's artwork may result in disqualification.

Players who participate with an incorrect link will not be eligible for rewards.

We hope many Warriors participate in this event!

The team will continue to do our best to provide a fun and enjoyable gameplay experience.

Thank you.