Version 1.0.29 is now live!

Hi - here's another update, focused more on QoL and localization stuff.
1.0.29 PATCH NOTES
Localisation/modding:
- Added the possibility to create custom translations/translation extensions using mods. Here are the first versions of guides related to that:
Guide: creating language mods
Guide: loading language mods
This is my very first approach to introducing language mods to the game (well, this is my first game in general), so if you find inconveniences/issues or you have questions, do let me know - I'm eager to help.
(also I'm busy working on the Polish language version, more info soon).
Content:
- Added a Very Hard difficulty (more enemies, healthier enemies, more stress gain). This is but a prelude to real difficulty customization which I will add in the future.
Balancing:
- Rat shotgunner attacks now do not shred armor.
QoL
- Free reload actions that come from skills/upgrades are now separate actions - meaning that the player can choose when to use them.
- Added an alternate font type support. Have a great day everyone!
Changed files in this update