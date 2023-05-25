Version 1.0.29 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 11295113 · Last edited 25 May 2023 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hi - here's another update, focused more on QoL and localization stuff.

1.0.29 PATCH NOTES

Localisation/modding:

Added the possibility to create custom translations/translation extensions using mods. Here are the first versions of guides related to that:

Guide: creating language mods

Guide: loading language mods

This is my very first approach to introducing language mods to the game (well, this is my first game in general), so if you find inconveniences/issues or you have questions, do let me know - I'm eager to help.

(also I'm busy working on the Polish language version, more info soon).

Content:

Added a Very Hard difficulty (more enemies, healthier enemies, more stress gain). This is but a prelude to real difficulty customization which I will add in the future.

Balancing:

Rat shotgunner attacks now do not shred armor.

QoL