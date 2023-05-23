This is a quick patch to address a handful of grammatical errors, as well as translation fixes. There is no new content in this patch.
Between Two Worlds update for 23 May 2023
Quick patch, no new content
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1975285 Depot 1975285
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update