 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Between Two Worlds update for 23 May 2023

Quick patch, no new content

Share · View all patches · Build 11295048 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick patch to address a handful of grammatical errors, as well as translation fixes. There is no new content in this patch.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1975285 Depot 1975285
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link