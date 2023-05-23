- Fixed an issue where there was an extra destructible in the wrong place on lvl 49.
- General streamlining
- Fixed an issue where special percentages would show up before the level started.
Dino V. Xeno - Tower Defense update for 23 May 2023
Bug fixes and performance
