 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dino V. Xeno - Tower Defense update for 23 May 2023

Bug fixes and performance

Share · View all patches · Build 11294985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where there was an extra destructible in the wrong place on lvl 49.
  • General streamlining
  • Fixed an issue where special percentages would show up before the level started.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2255981 Depot 2255981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link