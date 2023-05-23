 Skip to content

Middle East Empire 2027 update for 23 May 2023

Online multiplayer improved & fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 11294980 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players, ‎
Added online multiplayer that allows you to play with up to 8 players from around the world.‎
 Updated many countries armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

Following reported issues were fixed:

  • Fixed sea invasion issues that the action is not made after invading.

  • Fixed issues with troops going in big numbers.
    From now Army upkeep will allow active troops and 3 times reserves troops.
    For example active duty troops are 100,000 so reserves will be allowed max 300,000 and in case you have more they will become civilians.

  • Fixed the game fix data popup

  • Voice-over users may click A or F1 on the keyboard upon launching the game to enable accessibility mode.
    The game can be played with swipes and double-taps afterwards.
    You can also tap three times with three fingers in case of touch screen to enable the accessibility mode.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options...
The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.
Your support is important to us to continue developing. ‎
Thank you,‎  ‎
iGindis Team

