Online multiplayer improved & fixed

Dear players, ‎

‎ Added online multiplayer that allows you to play with up to 8 players from around the world.‎

‎ Updated many countries armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎

‎* Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.

Following reported issues were fixed:

Fixed sea invasion issues that the action is not made after invading.

Fixed issues with troops going in big numbers.

From now Army upkeep will allow active troops and 3 times reserves troops.

For example active duty troops are 100,000 so reserves will be allowed max 300,000 and in case you have more they will become civilians.

Fixed the game fix data popup

Voice-over users may click A or F1 on the keyboard upon launching the game to enable accessibility mode.

The game can be played with swipes and double-taps afterwards.

You can also tap three times with three fingers in case of touch screen to enable the accessibility mode.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options...

The more support we will get from our players the more we will do.

Your support is important to us to continue developing. ‎

Thank you,‎ ‎

iGindis Team