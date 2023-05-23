 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 23 May 2023

1.9.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11294787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character Customisation

  • Added in face and skin character customisation options
  • Outfit customisation improvements

Tutorial Improvements

  • Added in helpful indicators for various tutorial steps

Multiplayer

  • Added in Public and Private Lobbies feature
  • Added an invite to lobby feature

Localisation

  • Added Korean language option
  • Added Chinese language option

Offscreen Fruit Indicators

  • Added in feature request for offscreen fruit and bomb indicators in gameplay

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed various Multiplayer bugs
  • Improved various Multiplayer systems

Changed files in this update

Fruit Ninja VR 2 Content Depot 1575521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link