1.9.3 Patch Notes

Character Customisation
- Added in face and skin character customisation options
- Outfit customisation improvements
Tutorial Improvements
- Added in helpful indicators for various tutorial steps
Multiplayer
- Added in Public and Private Lobbies feature
- Added an invite to lobby feature
Localisation
- Added Korean language option
- Added Chinese language option
Offscreen Fruit Indicators
- Added in feature request for offscreen fruit and bomb indicators in gameplay
Bug Fixes
- Fixed various Multiplayer bugs
- Improved various Multiplayer systems
