ZaBaTa! update for 23 May 2023

Celebrating Transition to Free-To-Play!

Share · View all patches · Build 11294767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Celebrating ZaBaTa!'s transition to free-to-play, very special bunnies are joining the in-game store for a month starting from May 24th.

Don't miss your chance!
(Available 2023.05.24~2023.06.23)

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11294767
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2216091 Depot 2216091
