New In-Game HUD | IWC 0.82.1 Beta Patch Notes

Community Tournament

Thanks to JgSnowBaorder, a Monthly Community Tournament is being run this weekend. In preparation, we are releasing a stability bugfixing patch alongside other exciting new features.

If you are interested, there is still time to sign up here.

Missing Items

A reminder to all players that have reported missing card items from their Infinity Wars account transfer, please fill out This Survey Form and provide any information you might have.

This survey will only be available for a limited time, so submit your report as soon as possible.

Major Features

New In-Game HUD

We have now made a visual pass to the in-game heads up displays (HUD) to bring it in line with the current main menu UI standards and style.

Minor Features

Sound Effects Pass

We’ve performed a major pass on the in-game SFX, with the majority of the missing SFX on cards now fixed.

Card Frame Rate Change

Due to the poor documentation on IW1, we initially believed that the frame rate for card animations was 10 frames per second. We’ve recently received old files that confirm that the correct rate was 12 frames per second and we have adjusted the game to match.

Bugfixes

General Fixes

Fixed friends appearing offline after leaving a room (transition period when connecting to master server).

Fixed renaming or re-skinning card disabling card customization buttons.

Fixed Wish and Draft choice cards not supporting zooming the displayed preview cards.

General Card Fixes

Fixed Multi-Lives not resetting the lives amount when the card dies. Now the lives are regained if returning to the deployed area.

Fixed deadly damage to work with damage redirecting.

Improved card stat tracking systems, to work more consistently.

Fixed Unique notification showing up when the card is already deployed.

Fixed External Passive systems not correctly triggering ‘On Enters Deployed’ effects when tokens are created.

Card Fixes

Fixed Carlota's Arbitrator deploy payment not allowing deployment when one of the possible wish options could be afforded.

Fixed Shield Generator granting Indestructible instead of Barrier

Fixed Mechborn activation disappearing.

Fixed Memorial to Heroes not correctly triggering it’s token creation effect with OnEntersDeployed effects.

Fixed Aleta's Attendant triggering off enemy abilities in some rare situations

Fixed Carries New Life granting resources when sacrificed from Command Zone.

Fixed Shun Howl's Urn effect triggering when removed.

Fixed Meditating Monk not working correctly with non-combat damage, and adjusted the description to make the effect clearer.

Fixed Poison and Flame Strike damaging cards not in play

Fixed Dugg triggering while out of play in some situations

Fixed Fetid Intrusion not allowing you to cast the stolen card from the graveyard on the following turn.

Fixed Tome of the Dead not taking control of opponent cards that got killed from it.

Fixed Wish OnPlay cards not supporting deployment when one of the wish choices could be afforded (Fixed Carlota's Arbitrator).

Fixed Nero's Experiment recall costing 5 instead of 6.

Fixed game hang caused via Made Mighty by Metals death prevention.

Fixed Struggle for power remaining in play on missing complete when the opponent has no cards to steal.

Fixed Invincible Defender and Warden of the Wall incorrectly working off non-combat damage

Fixed Taiga Combat Reconstructor not providing any stat buffs.

Fixed Phalanx Commander damage redistributing not synergizing with Deadly effects.

Fixed multiple Martyr Golem's not properly redirecting Deadly damage (any redirected combat damage from a deadly card should be lethal).

Fixed Zuza overriding death of controlled card when Zuza and controlled card are simultaneously killed

Fixed Ultra unit sacrificing all mega units instead of one of each

Fixed Drason's Revolutionaries tooltip displaying incorrect damage value

Fixed Extirpate not working on Untouchable cards.

Fixed Agent Coyle, Zomborg's Pay ability being counted as combat damage (This fixed it's synergy with Pain Stone).

Fixed Memorial to Heroes not working with token creation.

