Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed an issue where the tooltip background would not display correctly when increasing the tooltip's scale.

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally freeze during an NPC turn when NPCs were chased by zombies while the player was sleeping.

Allowed players to set pillows and blankets as "in use" even when not sleeping.

When selecting a crafting recipe, if a tool is required for crafting, the tool in the poorest condition will now be automatically selected.

Fixed an issue where "he/she" was not being properly selected during translation.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,

In-geon