Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

- Fixed an issue where the tooltip background would not display correctly when increasing the tooltip's scale.
- Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally freeze during an NPC turn when NPCs were chased by zombies while the player was sleeping.
- Allowed players to set pillows and blankets as "in use" even when not sleeping.
- When selecting a crafting recipe, if a tool is required for crafting, the tool in the poorest condition will now be automatically selected.
- Fixed an issue where "he/she" was not being properly selected during translation.
If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com.
How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”
