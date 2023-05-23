 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 23 May 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the tooltip background would not display correctly when increasing the tooltip's scale.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally freeze during an NPC turn when NPCs were chased by zombies while the player was sleeping.
  • Allowed players to set pillows and blankets as "in use" even when not sleeping.
  • When selecting a crafting recipe, if a tool is required for crafting, the tool in the poorest condition will now be automatically selected.
  • Fixed an issue where "he/she" was not being properly selected during translation.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,
In-geon

