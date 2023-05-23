 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 23 May 2023

Beta patch 0.4.5.1

Beta patch 0.4.5.1

Build 11294658

  • You can now enable DLSS and Ray tracing for supported graphic cards in the video options
  • (Ray tracing has not been utilized or optimized)
  • Updated world graphics a bit, it may now be too dark in some areas but this will be addressed in a hotfix
  • Crystal archers now do less damage
  • Crystal mages now do less damage and spell duration decreased
  • Decreased mana cost of the polymorph spell
  • Water Globe weaves with chain lightning again
  • Crystal Demi-God is now in beta expect updates this week to the encounter
  • Monster spawn and frame rate should see an improvement
  • More hair has physics
  • Fixed UI saying Shard collected sometimes did not disappear
  • Fixed the issue keeping you from moving the camera with a controller
  • Updated hair and eye color can now darken and lighten colors, will add a merchant in the future to change hair style and color in-game for existing characters.
  • Boulder spell now does increase close ranged damage.

