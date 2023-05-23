Beta patch 0.4.5.1

- You can now enable DLSS and Ray tracing for supported graphic cards in the video options
- (Ray tracing has not been utilized or optimized)
- Updated world graphics a bit, it may now be too dark in some areas but this will be addressed in a hotfix
- Crystal archers now do less damage
- Crystal mages now do less damage and spell duration decreased
- Decreased mana cost of the polymorph spell
- Water Globe weaves with chain lightning again
- Crystal Demi-God is now in beta expect updates this week to the encounter
- Monster spawn and frame rate should see an improvement
- More hair has physics
- Fixed UI saying Shard collected sometimes did not disappear
- Fixed the issue keeping you from moving the camera with a controller
- Updated hair and eye color can now darken and lighten colors, will add a merchant in the future to change hair style and color in-game for existing characters.
- Boulder spell now does increase close ranged damage.
