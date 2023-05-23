Test server update 5.23

Increased the probability of red quality logos

Added the function of automatically selecting the maximum training days when the cave is closed

Fixed an issue where the character interface could not be closed when cultivating spirit beasts in the cave

Fixed an issue where some NPCS would drop unusual moves

Fixed an issue where NPCS gave gifts without reward in some cases

Fixed the incorrect display of life increment after upgrade in some cases

Added the Reincarnate Demon (Tianyuan City), the QingqingSanren (Return to Yuan Holy Land) player save NPCS, defeated can get new flying magic weapon