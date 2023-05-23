Test server update 5.23

-
Increased the probability of red quality logos
-
Added the function of automatically selecting the maximum training days when the cave is closed
-
Fixed an issue where the character interface could not be closed when cultivating spirit beasts in the cave
-
Fixed an issue where some NPCS would drop unusual moves
-
Fixed an issue where NPCS gave gifts without reward in some cases
-
Fixed the incorrect display of life increment after upgrade in some cases
-
Added the Reincarnate Demon (Tianyuan City), the QingqingSanren (Return to Yuan Holy Land) player save NPCS, defeated can get new flying magic weapon
-
Other BUG fixes and optimizations
