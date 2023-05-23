 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 23 May 2023

Test server update 5.23

Share · View all patches · Build 11294570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  1. Increased the probability of red quality logos

  2. Added the function of automatically selecting the maximum training days when the cave is closed

  3. Fixed an issue where the character interface could not be closed when cultivating spirit beasts in the cave

  4. Fixed an issue where some NPCS would drop unusual moves

  5. Fixed an issue where NPCS gave gifts without reward in some cases

  6. Fixed the incorrect display of life increment after upgrade in some cases

  7. Added the Reincarnate Demon (Tianyuan City), the QingqingSanren (Return to Yuan Holy Land) player save NPCS, defeated can get new flying magic weapon

  8. Other BUG fixes and optimizations

