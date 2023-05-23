Public Beta Client- Age of War Chapter 1 (2023.05.23)

WORK IN PROGRESS BUILD AND DOCUMENT

This is a work in progress build and as such, neither of the changes and implementations found in it are final. Neither is the patchnotes document, which will be updated, corrected and completed over the Public Beta Client period to better reflect the work in progress nature of this build.

Exiles of the Public Beta Test lands!

The Age of War is upon us. The first chapter in our next Age for Conan Exiles is now ready for you to jump in and get an early look at what's coming in June. Including new features coming to the game, such as Clan Emblems and Coffers, as well as a significant rebalance to the combat systems to make battles in the Exiled Lands feel as brutal and rewarding as it can get.

Alongside these new systems come new crafting stations and equipment, as well as a bevy of fixes and changes to known issues for the game. This new Chapter will be the first step in the road to war, setting up the foundations for what's to come in later chapter of this second Age of Conan Exiles.

If you decide to try the beta, share your feedback with us as we continue to shape this update before it launches on all platforms in June.

Thank you for the continued support for Conan Exiles, and stay safe!

IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING MODS

Please remember that updates can mess with the functionality of your installed mods. We suggest taking a backup of your current database before updating to any new patch if you have mods installed. For the purposes of testing, we recommend not using any mods when playing on Public Beta Client.

Clan Emblems!

Unify your clan by showing pride in the most common way - with pictures and colors! New work stations will let you customize the emblem for your clan!

Coffers!

Find treasure, bring it home, and display it at your base! Place any treasure placeables within the coffers radius to contribute to your personal coffer and the clan coffer totals. Treasures can also be placed directly in the chest next to the Treasurer NPC.

Combat rebalance!

We’ve rebalanced several systems with the intention of making it more dynamic, tactical, and deadly, while also addressing several concerns from the community, such as the usefulness and power level of Legendary weapons.