AFL 23 update for 23 May 2023

Update Notes:23rd May

Share · View all patches · Build 11294367 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Champion Data™️ 2023 season ratings
Improved Player movement (reduced stationary players)
Improved Flow of Kick animations
Improved Stability

