Riddles And Sieges update for 23 May 2023

Hotfix v1.23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You are now sent to the correct zone when opening level select from the levels themselves
  • Secret level:[spoiler] Tried to fix the golf ball sometimes being unresponsive. Not sure if it fully fixed though.[/spoiler]

