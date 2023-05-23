- You are now sent to the correct zone when opening level select from the levels themselves
- Secret level:[spoiler] Tried to fix the golf ball sometimes being unresponsive. Not sure if it fully fixed though.[/spoiler]
Riddles And Sieges update for 23 May 2023
Hotfix v1.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2349951 Depot 2349951
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update