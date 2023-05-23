 Skip to content

OMSI 2 update for 23 May 2023

Heuliez Bus-Pack Access Bus GX327 | Update 3.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • GX127 engine updated to 194 kW variant
  • GX127 gearbox behaviour adapted
  • GX127 dashboard animations optimised
  • GX327 door 3 behaviour changed
  • GX327 light switch behaviour updated

IMPORTANT Note :
As already mentioned, the 3D meshes of the cockpit are new since update 3.0.
3rd party repaints that change the texture of these elements are therefore no longer compatible.
Please update your repaints manually by replacing the textures with the new ones.

