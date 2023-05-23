Heuliez Bus-Pack Access Bus GX327 | Update 3.1

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1481770/OMSI_2_Addon_Heuliez_BusPack_Access_Bus_GX327/

Changelog:

GX127 engine updated to 194 kW variant

GX127 gearbox behaviour adapted

GX127 dashboard animations optimised

GX327 door 3 behaviour changed

GX327 light switch behaviour updated

IMPORTANT Note :

As already mentioned, the 3D meshes of the cockpit are new since update 3.0.

3rd party repaints that change the texture of these elements are therefore no longer compatible.

Please update your repaints manually by replacing the textures with the new ones.