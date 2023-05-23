Riftbound - Big Balance Patch v1.2.2

Hello Adventurer!

Here is a new patch for Riftbound. Thanks to Wanderbot, Sifd and the community for all of the feedback that is helping getting balance and progression speed to a really good place.

Difficulty

Difficulty overall has been reduced. There are a few aspects to this, including fixing an issue that could cause large groups to spawn early in wave 1 (which was unintended and felt really unfair). A range of other changes reduce the difficulty on lower difficulty levels as well, including bosses. On top of this, you can now choose the lowest difficulty straight away instead of having to unlock it.

In-Run Progression

The progression during a run felt too slow, (Stage-1 in particular). So you now get more rewards and more coins to spend at the shop. We also try and put spell rewards earlier that can include evolutions and other summon cards, giving you more Summon's and Evolutions much earlier in the run (and more opportunity to get the coveted Stoneling).

Meta-Progression

The last patch did a good job to bring this closer to where we want it. We have have now made some further adjustments to make it a little faster again, as we love the idea of having more perks available sooner, so that even if you don't have heaps of gems to spend, you have more choice on where to spend them. This gives you more opportunity to try out different strategies.

Tutorials

We plan to add some new tutorials to help introduce new players to the mechanics better along the roguelite path. This will be done in a future update.

This isn't the last update, so keep the feedback coming, and we will keep improving the game! Thanks to everyone that has joined the Discord to share their feedback as well, you are all amazing!

Below is the full list of fixes for this update.

Patch v1.2.2

Balance (General)

The health of Lane Seals has bee increased from 100 to 300, to give you more of a chance to save them.

Skeleton Defender armor reduced from 350 to 250

Warlord boss health reduced from 6100 to 5500 and armor reduced from 1700 to 1000.

Troll Boss health has been reduced from 4800 to 4200, and armor reduced from 1350 to 1100. We felt this fight was taking longer than desired.

Summoner's Path Mode

Increased the speed that the end of run gem, stats and unlocks are shown.

Reduce some delays that were causing the loading screen to take longer than it should. In a future patch we will add a continue button here so you can also read the tips.

Evolution Mastery perk unlock requirements changed from 15 to 5 battles

Signature Spell perk unlocked requirement changed from 30 to 15 battles

Fast Learner perk unlock requirements changed from 45 battles to 25 battles

Power Caster perk unlock requirements changed from 60 battles to 35 battles

The Hero Training shop is now always unlocked (previously it became available after you beat the first boss).

All lower difficulty options (Merciful, Tolerant, Lenient) are now unlocked by default so you can choose them straight away.

The default starting difficult has been set to Tolerant instead of Neutral (but Neutral remains unlocked).

Encounters no longer increase danger level (this applies to Ancient Totems, Enemy Encampment, Oaks Gift, Shrine of Power, Spell Forge, Tactician, Target Practice, The Best Defense, Wild Elementals, Wisp Sanctuary).

Merciful difficulty enemy base health changed from 80% to 60%

Lenient difficulty enemy base health changed from 90% to 75%

Tolerant difficulty enemy base health changed from 95% to 85%

Boss fights no longer spawn Champion enemies on Neutral or lower difficulties.

Boss fights will spawn fewer Elite enemies on lower difficulties.

Reduced occurrences that enemies would repeatedly spawn in the same lane.

The Mutator Encounter will no longer appear on Stage-1 for Neutral and lower difficulties.

Per-Battle Mutators will no longer appear on battles on Stage-1 for Neutral and lower difficulties.

Deadly battles will no longer appear on Stage-1 for Neutral and lower difficulties

Battles with Bonus Coin rewards now give more bonus coins based on the difficulty of the battle. +30/+40/+50/+60 extra bonus coins from Standard/Dangerous/Deadly/Nightmare battles.

The bonus coins rewarded for having a mutator in battle has been increased from 10 per mutator to 25 per mutator.

Adjusted the distribution of Spell Rewards so that you will get more Evolution and Summon choices earlier (in Stage-1).

Increased the number of battles that have Spell Rewards in Stage-1

Spell Power has been increased from 1% to 5% damage per point, to increase the impact of this feature.

You now gain Heroic Transformation charges at level 2 / 6 / 10 / 14 / 18 / 22 (previously 2 / 7/ 12/ 17 / 22). You can still buy extras from the hero shop.

Increased the possible stall duration for Wave 1, and reduced the enemy health condition overall for stalling. This change allows you to stall enemies for longer in Wave 1, and also means the stall limit wont be reached until enemies are lower health.

Slightly increased delays of initial enemy spawns and the delay between spawns. This will give you more time to deal with some enemy groups.

Adjusted enemies that spawn in larger groups, to prevent them from spawning at the start of Wave 1 in battles, which was causing some edge cases of making some early Wave 1 enemies very difficulty and unfair to deal with.

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Boss music would get stuck in the initial state if you quickly skipped dialog.

