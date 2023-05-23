-NOW YOU CAN USE THE SWORD AND CUSTOMIZE IT AS YOU LIKE
-EASILY ENTER THE CUSTOM CHARACTER MENU
-SCREEN OVERLAY DAMAGE AND REACTION
SurvivalEXtreme update for 23 May 2023
NEW SWORD MECHANICS
Patchnotes via Steam Community
