Mythargia Update - Version: 1.2.0

Build 11293915 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 23:39:07 UTC by Wendy

We have made a number of improvements to the game's text, including:

Fixing grammatical errors.

Improving the readability of the text.

Adding more detail and flavor to the text content

Steam Deck:

Clear text popup enabled by default: A larger font with a black background is now enabled by default for Steam Deck users.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug in the Nightmare Mausoleum torch puzzle. Torches now stay lit after leaving and returning to the map if the puzzle is solved.

Players can no longer interact with torches in the Nightmare Mausoleum after the puzzle is solved

Fixed a bug in the Vitali puzzle. Torches now stay lit after leaving and returning to the map if the puzzle is solved.

Fixed bug in which Odd Flower photo would not show correctly in Photo Album's Town tab

Fixed bug in which Vitali would not appear properly in idle state after teleporting out of the nightmare without talking to Vitali and coming back to the nightmare

Removed alternative text view prompt when inspecting church chalice

Fixed a bug where pressing X opened the debug screen

Thank you all for your feedback and for your continued support!