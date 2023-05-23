Mythargia Update - Version: 1.2.0

We have made a number of improvements to the game's text, including:
- Fixing grammatical errors.
- Improving the readability of the text.
- Adding more detail and flavor to the text content
Steam Deck:
- Clear text popup enabled by default: A larger font with a black background is now enabled by default for Steam Deck users.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug in the Nightmare Mausoleum torch puzzle. Torches now stay lit after leaving and returning to the map if the puzzle is solved.
- Players can no longer interact with torches in the Nightmare Mausoleum after the puzzle is solved
- Fixed a bug in the Vitali puzzle. Torches now stay lit after leaving and returning to the map if the puzzle is solved.
- Fixed bug in which Odd Flower photo would not show correctly in Photo Album's Town tab
- Fixed bug in which Vitali would not appear properly in idle state after teleporting out of the nightmare without talking to Vitali and coming back to the nightmare
- Removed alternative text view prompt when inspecting church chalice
- Fixed a bug where pressing X opened the debug screen
Thank you all for your feedback and for your continued support!
