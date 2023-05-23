 Skip to content

Mythargia update for 23 May 2023

Mythargia Update - Version: 1.2.0

Mythargia Update - Version: 1.2.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made a number of improvements to the game's text, including:

  • Fixing grammatical errors.
  • Improving the readability of the text.
  • Adding more detail and flavor to the text content

Steam Deck:

  • Clear text popup enabled by default: A larger font with a black background is now enabled by default for Steam Deck users.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug in the Nightmare Mausoleum torch puzzle. Torches now stay lit after leaving and returning to the map if the puzzle is solved.
  • Players can no longer interact with torches in the Nightmare Mausoleum after the puzzle is solved
  • Fixed a bug in the Vitali puzzle. Torches now stay lit after leaving and returning to the map if the puzzle is solved.
  • Fixed bug in which Odd Flower photo would not show correctly in Photo Album's Town tab
  • Fixed bug in which Vitali would not appear properly in idle state after teleporting out of the nightmare without talking to Vitali and coming back to the nightmare
  • Removed alternative text view prompt when inspecting church chalice
  • Fixed a bug where pressing X opened the debug screen

Thank you all for your feedback and for your continued support!

