New Demo Update!

Welp, since the day I announced my delay, a lot of progress has been made. A lot of polishing has been made and a lot of balancing as well. There's even a fast travel! Check that out!

This past two weeks has been hectic for me that I forgot to post a new demo for the indie fest. So, I've uploaded a new polished demo for you guys to take a look and play! Hopefully I'm not too late. I'll also upload a broadcast sometime soon this week as well for those of you that just want to quickly glance at the game and check out how it is. I'll talk about the game development in my broadcast.

As for the game update and how it's going. I would say it's 95% complete. I just need to wait on a bit more art, make a bit more music, and have a few more testers to play the final version of the game one last time. Very very very close to being done. In my next post, I'll give you a confirm release date of when Harvest Island can be played. It really will be released this year!

Here's the list of new things:

-Game scale (You can now zoom into the game 2x since people had a hard time seeing the game)

-Text box animated to come from sides

-Clear petting Objectives (This reduces confusion and helps balance the game when you feed, tend to the animals, and pet them)

-UI Art implemented

-Animals have Favorite foods (I'll let you figure the secret out :))

-New Heart Emoji

New fish animation

-New coconut animation

-New coconut animation New bugs animation

New Well watering Animation

New cotton animation

New apple tree animation

Replaced a few old object arts (Like logs, twigs, mussels, apples)

-Refined part of the story's writing so that it doesn't feel repetitive.

New Character Portraits (Lot's of new expressions added)

Fast Travel added (There's an entire new world in that fast travel!)

Balanced food consumption and energy consumption for "Tutorial" part.

Extended the demo just a little bit more so that the game has a resolution and finishes the game's "Tutorial" and premise.

-Added 3 children's story books (Read it in the father's room once you journey along the game a bit)

-New Translations added (But this is a bit incomplete since I'm still working on this.)

-Added Nap Feature

There's probably a lot more which I can't remember from the top of my head since I'm just working purely in getting the final game released vs keeping the game updated to you guys. There's a lot of changes and I know you'll like them.