- Ticket #1519 QOL – Duplicate key binding check
- Ticket #1497 Monster systems causing data corruption fix
- Ticket #1518 Diplomacy demand text not appearing fix
- Ticket #1517 Terraforming for Aquatics event ticker fix
- Ticket #1523 QOL – Skip in game cutscene option
- Ticket #1522 Ship designer modifying ship design does not refresh build queue
- Ticket #1525 Building spawn in tutorial fix
- Ticket #1524 QOL – Return to Empire or Planet Menu after returning from planet selected from those menus
- Ticket #1521 UI order fix for ship design menu while in build queue from Empire menu fix
- Ticket #1526 Tutorial – Fixed hot key functionality for border and sensor range
- Ticket #1527 Auto Explore pathfinding fix
- Ticket #1534 Sensor indicator tooltip fix
- Ticket #1502 Space monster GNN event show monster defeated when monster wins fix
- Ticket #1536 Hyperspace flux carryover into new game fix
- Ticket #1531 Autoexplore wormhole logic fix
- Ticket #1533 AI Autoexplore fleet stalling fix
- Ticket #1520 Ship construction during hyperspace flux fix
- Ticket #1285 Ship designer code refactor
- Ticket #1535 Loading screen tip typo fix
Lord of Rigel update for 23 May 2023
Early Access 1 Patch 2023.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
