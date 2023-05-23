 Skip to content

Lord of Rigel update for 23 May 2023

Early Access 1 Patch 2023.12

  • Ticket #1519 QOL – Duplicate key binding check
  • Ticket #1497 Monster systems causing data corruption fix
  • Ticket #1518 Diplomacy demand text not appearing fix
  • Ticket #1517 Terraforming for Aquatics event ticker fix
  • Ticket #1523 QOL – Skip in game cutscene option
  • Ticket #1522 Ship designer modifying ship design does not refresh build queue
  • Ticket #1525 Building spawn in tutorial fix
  • Ticket #1524 QOL – Return to Empire or Planet Menu after returning from planet selected from those menus
  • Ticket #1521 UI order fix for ship design menu while in build queue from Empire menu fix
  • Ticket #1526 Tutorial – Fixed hot key functionality for border and sensor range
  • Ticket #1527 Auto Explore pathfinding fix
  • Ticket #1534 Sensor indicator tooltip fix
  • Ticket #1502 Space monster GNN event show monster defeated when monster wins fix
  • Ticket #1536 Hyperspace flux carryover into new game fix
  • Ticket #1531 Autoexplore wormhole logic fix
  • Ticket #1533 AI Autoexplore fleet stalling fix
  • Ticket #1520 Ship construction during hyperspace flux fix
  • Ticket #1285 Ship designer code refactor
  • Ticket #1535 Loading screen tip typo fix

