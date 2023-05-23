Upcoming Unit of the Day - Week 2 Roundup

Hello Moonbreakers!

Charlie Cleveland, Game Director on Moonbreaker (previously of Subnautica) has been sharing some awesome Units of the Day on our Reddit (and we've been cross-posting them in Steam discussions). We're excited to share another roundup of new Units coming to Moonbreaker. To read the full post for each Unit, click "Read More."

"Originally called the "Tendril", the seed of the idea here was to have cables or tendrils shooting out from it, lashing onto to all units in range, paralyzing them. For a culture that's all about disrupting, that seemed appropriate. And this was another foray into bigger units, with splashier, more exciting effects." Read more.

"I think this one started more with the concept, than with an ability. We thought about some kind of big shock-mace, which emanated a lot of electrical power. That feels like a familiar trope, but the great thing about tropes is that they are clear and players "get" them immediately. " Read more.

"The idea was to "channel" energy from the sky or from your ship, and then reproject it somewhere on the field - or possibly the reverse. An earlier idea was to have it recharge your ship assists so you could use them twice in a turn. But now with ship assists removed (not forever though! more coming on that soon), we needed some other "channel"." Read more.

Thanks for all the excitement and feedback regarding these new Units! As a reminder you can play on our Experimental Branch to help us test some upcoming Moonbreaker goodness.

