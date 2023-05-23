 Skip to content

SurvivalEXtreme update for 23 May 2023

NEW SWORD MECHANICS

23 May 2023

-NOW YOU CAN USE THE SWORD AND CUSTOMIZE IT AS YOU LIKE
-EASILY ENTER THE CUSTOM CHARACTER MENU
-SCREEN OVERLAY DAMAGE AND REACTION

