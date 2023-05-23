Rec Room PATCH - the “Extreme Fire Crunch” edition

Share · View all patches · Build 11293572 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Saved Outfit ++ Part 2

We are rolling out a glammed-up Outfit page with some hotly requested features:

Set a custom thumbnail for your outfit on the new edit page!

Erase old outfits to free up outfit slots

View the elements that make your favorite fits

And make your best looks public to add them to your portfolio!

Storefront Improvements

We will be gradually rolling each of these features out to all players:

Item Cards on the Storefront Preview page will now include a Buy button, which brings the player directly to checkout.

Creators can now resize Storefronts to include more Item Cards on the Preview page. Up to 50 cards from the Storefront's first carousel can be displayed. Storefronts can be as large, small, short or long as you want them to be... up to 50 slots in either direction!



General Improvements and Bug Fixes

Added an exclusive or (xor) chip.

Now when doing a drag move with the transform tool and the pen is moved between the up and down buttons, the selection is rotated to match pen rotation.

Fixed a bug where joining a room via a meetup link resulted in the player not being in the party.

Players will no longer see an error message when trying to go to a friend that previously invited them to a different room.

Fixed an issue that affected switching back and forth between the maker pen and the charades pen.

Fixed an issue with shape creation mode; scale no longer adds an extra undo entry.

Fixed an issue where audio would not play when rotating objects with Rotate Tool.

Fixed an issue where shapes would not highlight when hovered with Manipulate Tool.

Fixed a bug that could cause old rooms to fail to load circuits.

Fix for vignette effect not showing up on iOS with graphics set to high quality.

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.