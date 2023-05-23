 Skip to content

Abalon update for 23 May 2023

Update #20 v1.0.4 Patch

Update #20 v1.0.4 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks again to our players for your feedback, patience and support. Today's update fixes some more of the bugs you've reported:

  • Fixed the GameView/initView() bug that could occur after starting a game (ex: battle) returning to title screen and resizing the screen.
  • Fixed ModalScreenMask/resize() bug that could occur after changing languages while on a choose card/choose summoner screen.
  • Fixed resize while on card collection screen so that game view now returns to the card collection screen instead of the main view.
  • Fixed bug where Quark, Auramancer, could cast forcefields on himself. Support units are not allowed to use abilities on themselves.
  • Fixed bug where Psychic Screamer only targeted visible enemies instead of all enemies.

