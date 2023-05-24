Pixels Update 0.73.1 - Featuring Sir Wiglliam, New Equipment, Status Effects

Share · View all patches · Build 11293462 · Last edited 24 May 2023 – 03:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Version 73.1 is now released! We have been working tirelessly since the last update was released and hope you enjoy the changes. This update features Sir Wiglliam, new Status Effects, Metameals, Gear, and more!

Pixel

New Pixel: Sir Wiglliam is the mech controlled by the Wiggles Jr., and species of Pixels specialized in health. Although Sir Wiglliam has no mind of its own, it simply responds to commands from a pilot like Wiggles Jr. The robot becomes indispensable once engaged in battle: it's strong and defensive as long as there is a competent driver hanging by its side.

Batson got stylish and now has a hoody!

Equipment

10 New Equipment have been added!

5 New Metameals

Perfect Egg - Equipable meal. Eggs are loved by most Pixels, but no one knows who lays them. Fully restores the PP of an attack move when it reaches 0. Can be activated once per battle.

Juicy Burger - Equipable meal. A super delicious burger that will make the Pixel feel satisfied. If their HP drops below 50%, they will consume the burger to recover 27% HP. Can be activated once per battle.

Hot Dog Jerry - Equipable meal. A sentient hotdog meant to be eaten. Activates when the user is frozen and cures it. User can't be frozen for the rest of combat.

Marty Cookie - Equipable meal. A cookie in the shape of a Marty Martini! Activates when the holder is asleep and cures it. User can't be slept for the rest of combat.

Frozen Leftovers - Equipable meal. Someone ate the best part of this cake and saved it for later. Activates when the user suffers from burn. The User's burn is cured and can't be burned for the rest of combat.

5 New Gear

Ring of Vita - Equipable gear. A ring made by the dragon of vita, Mathilda. Wearing it will boost the Pixel's Water, Flora and Glitch moves.

Ring of Spirit - Equipable gear. A ring made by the dragon of spirit, Mathus. Wearing it will boost the Pixel's Flight, Weapon and Brawl moves.

Ring of Magic - Equipable gear. A ring made by the dragon of magic, Mchealos. Wearing it will boost the Pixel's Arcane, Cosmic and Medium moves.

Ring of Ore - Equipable gear. A ring made by the dragon of ore, Mathias. Wearing it will boost the Pixel's Earth, Metal and Mineral moves.

Ring of Power - Equipable gear. A ring made by the dragon of power, Matheus. Wearing it will boost the Pixel's Fire, Voltage, and Frost moves.

Gameplay

New Status Effects: Rage, Energize, and Force Shield

Rage - Pixel’s non-attack moves now cost 99. Lasts 3 turns.

Energize - Pixel's Voltage damage is increased by 20%. Lasts 3 turns.

Force Shield - The shield absorbs 20% of damage taken and reflects it back to the attacker. Lasts 3 turns.

Mystery Tiles

Gambler tile - Lootbox rewards have been updated, dice game wording now clearer.

Item Replicator - UI and wording updated

Converter tile - Updated with new feature "Convert Deluxe" which lets you pick from 3 random Pixels to convert to.

Misc.

"Choose Pixel" Start Game Menu has been updated.

Choose a reward UI has been updated

Misc. other UI updates





