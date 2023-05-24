 Skip to content

Feisty Fauna Playtest update for 24 May 2023

Update notes for May 23rd 2023

Bug fixes:

  • Cultists now firmly plant their feet on the ground, and should not get pushed around by other fauna
  • The damage area of Chili Pfft has been adjusted to more accurately target enemies behind the player
  • Alt-tabbing during the victory/defeat screen no longer causes the menu to pop up

Changes:

  • Damage done by the dragon miniboss and dragon boss have been reduced, since there was a big damage spike during those levels
  • The highlighting of the currently-selected perk during a level-up should now be clearer
  • Players can now walk through ritual circles
  • Mini-bosses and bosses no longer teleport in single-player mode, and only teleport in multi-player mode

