Update notes for May 23rd 2023

Bug fixes:
- Cultists now firmly plant their feet on the ground, and should not get pushed around by other fauna
- The damage area of Chili Pfft has been adjusted to more accurately target enemies behind the player
- Alt-tabbing during the victory/defeat screen no longer causes the menu to pop up
Changes:
- Damage done by the dragon miniboss and dragon boss have been reduced, since there was a big damage spike during those levels
- The highlighting of the currently-selected perk during a level-up should now be clearer
- Players can now walk through ritual circles
- Mini-bosses and bosses no longer teleport in single-player mode, and only teleport in multi-player mode
Changed files in this update