Clientele: Sexy Deckbuilder update for 25 May 2023

New Update Is Out

Build 11293296 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new update has been released today. Here are the changes:

  • New appointment backgrounds
  • New art for debrief
  • New card backs
  • New clients
  • New animations
  • Improved UI

