Ultra Fight Da! Kyanta 2 - Patch 40

Build 11293248 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 02:19:04 UTC

Fixed a bug that caused the background to be processed incorrectly during a match.

Options

Added the ability to enable/disable the opening screen at startup and the screen regarding epilepsy alerts

Net Play

When creating a lobby, if the required port for the host is not open, the lobby will now close with an error

Training Mode

Hover over Training Mode from the title menu and press the Start button to quickly resume from the previous Training Mode setting

Added an item to restore changed items to their initial state

Added the ability to press the fastest button after a block stun or when getting up

ZackyWild

Fixed a bug that prevented the "2B" mole from appearing

Changed the damage of "5A" from 3 to 5

Added a move that throws a pico-pico hammer as an appeal motion, and changed it to a one-time damage increase instead of an EX gauge increase on a successful appeal

Boss Character

Fixed a bug that caused missiles and falling legs in Giga Azuma Robo battles to hit Giga Azuma Robo himself.

Fixed a bug in the behavior of the hidden boss "Shin Gyanta".

Other minor fixes.

If you have problems starting the game after updating from Patch 22, delete the local files in the steamapps folder and reinstall.

Here is a video for reference.



If Kyanta 2 does not start in SteamDeck, it was reported that if you install proton GE with protonup qt in desk mode -> Kyanta 2 settings -> properties -> compatibility -> check proton GE, it worked.

Thank you in advance for your help with the above.

There are still some unstable parts, such as the online section, but we will gradually fix them.

We will continue to work hard on bug fixes, feature additions, and other version upgrades and balance adjustments.