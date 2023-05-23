 Skip to content

Fire of Life: New Day update for 23 May 2023

version 0.36.1s Story Guide

Share · View all patches · Build 11292947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have added a Story Guide to the visual novel. When you launch, an option to turn it on and off will appear. Additionally, it can be turned on and off in the Content Settings.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
