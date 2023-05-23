I have added a Story Guide to the visual novel. When you launch, an option to turn it on and off will appear. Additionally, it can be turned on and off in the Content Settings.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 23 May 2023
version 0.36.1s Story Guide
