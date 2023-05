Share · View all patches · Build 11292894 · Last edited 23 May 2023 – 01:19:06 UTC by Wendy

My first frantically applied bug fix :')

peephole event was all sorts of out of control (ya got stuck in it) and now that scoundrel is good2go.

thats it.

This seems so official.

does anyone read these things?

if youre reading this - im proud of ya for getting this far.