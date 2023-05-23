 Skip to content

Burst Hero update for 23 May 2023

1.1.0 Update List

Share · View all patches · Build 11292891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update primarily standardizes and adjusts properties related to weapon and bullet damage in the game, and adds a damage property display for equipment, allowing players to more intuitively understand the strength of equipment.

  • Now, bullets mainly provide basic bullet damage, which can also be enhanced through hero abilities or cards. The basic damage of bullets has generally been increased.
  • Now, weapons primarily provide a damage multiplier, and no longer provide basic bullet damage. Generally, the faster the firing rate of a weapon, the lower the damage multiplier, and vice versa. Damage multipliers can be improved through upgrades and cards.
  • The final damage inflicted by a player depends on the combination of basic bullet damage and the damage multiplier.
  • Now, you can see the basic bullet damage and weapon damage multiplier in the pickup interface, shop interface, and collection interface.

