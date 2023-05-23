Update version 1.0.8

[new feature] "Anti-alias", "Blur 3x3 px", and "7x7 px" have been added for how to paint lines on vector layers.

[new feature] It is now possible to specify the size up to 4 px for how to paint lines on vector layers.

[new feature] Gradients have been added to the fill method for closed curves on vector layers.

You can select linear gradient or radial gradient for this gradient.

You can create gradients of up to 5 colors.

You can adjust the "mid point" and "color stop".

The start and end points of the gradient can be moved by clicking and dragging the purple dots in the canvas.

[change] The "Create gradation" command when creating a layer has been renamed to the "Gradients" command.

[change] Changed the algorithm when creating gradients with the "Gradients" command.

Compared to before, the gradation is created evenly with no bias in the color change.

[enhancement] Optimized the processing of the "Curve brush" tool in "Pixel pen" mode.

Compared to before, the amount of calculations in "Pixel pen" mode has decreased.

[bugfix] Fixed an issue where incorrect calculation results were obtained for certain colors when "Luminosity" was selected as the "Blending mode" for brushes and vector layers.