2.5.6.2- Felis Editor Fixes

Sorry it's been a while, life really struck a home run on me for a good while. I hadn't just stopped programming, but I stopped drawing, writing, reading, listening to music, pretty much everything for almost 4 months straight. Was not a good time. I'm feeling revitalized a bit now and I'm happy to be able to push this patch. It's small, but it's something.

Yesterday I posted 2.5.6.1- Just a fix for allowing players with symbols in their usernames to log in.

This isn't very much of a patch so that's why the .2.

Big ups to Peccatori for compiling this list of Felis Editor bugs, I worked solely on fixing the issues from that list!

Changes

"Feathered Shoulder Mane" and "Elbow Feathered" are now changed to "Downy Shoulder Mane and Elbow Downy" so people don't think they're supposed to have the actual feather texture.

Felis tusks + Cheek whiskers now change with length of snout

Voice pitch option is higher on the list of Details for Felis

Fixes