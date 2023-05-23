2.5.6.2- Felis Editor Fixes

(insert fenis bone)
Sorry it's been a while, life really struck a home run on me for a good while. I hadn't just stopped programming, but I stopped drawing, writing, reading, listening to music, pretty much everything for almost 4 months straight. Was not a good time. I'm feeling revitalized a bit now and I'm happy to be able to push this patch. It's small, but it's something.
Yesterday I posted 2.5.6.1- Just a fix for allowing players with symbols in their usernames to log in.
This isn't very much of a patch so that's why the .2.
Big ups to Peccatori for compiling this list of Felis Editor bugs, I worked solely on fixing the issues from that list!
Changes
- "Feathered Shoulder Mane" and "Elbow Feathered" are now changed to "Downy Shoulder Mane and Elbow Downy" so people don't think they're supposed to have the actual feather texture.
- Felis tusks + Cheek whiskers now change with length of snout
- Voice pitch option is higher on the list of Details for Felis
Fixes
- Felis feather tails should work properly, I did something stupid with the code and its fixed now
- Editing existing characters will no longer reset pupil selections
- Felis claws no longer peek out
- Felis scar option scrolls should include the full size of the list
- Felis teeth options toggle correctly now
- Felis tusk options toggle correctly now
- Tiger cheeks mane should look better
- Short Cheek Mane should look good on Thin face now
- Bio for all species should save now
Changed files in this update