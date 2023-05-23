 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 23 May 2023

2.5.6.2- Felis Editor Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(insert fenis bone)

Sorry it's been a while, life really struck a home run on me for a good while. I hadn't just stopped programming, but I stopped drawing, writing, reading, listening to music, pretty much everything for almost 4 months straight. Was not a good time. I'm feeling revitalized a bit now and I'm happy to be able to push this patch. It's small, but it's something.

Yesterday I posted 2.5.6.1- Just a fix for allowing players with symbols in their usernames to log in.

This isn't very much of a patch so that's why the .2.
Big ups to Peccatori for compiling this list of Felis Editor bugs, I worked solely on fixing the issues from that list!

Changes

  • "Feathered Shoulder Mane" and "Elbow Feathered" are now changed to "Downy Shoulder Mane and Elbow Downy" so people don't think they're supposed to have the actual feather texture.
  • Felis tusks + Cheek whiskers now change with length of snout
  • Voice pitch option is higher on the list of Details for Felis

Fixes

  • Felis feather tails should work properly, I did something stupid with the code and its fixed now
  • Editing existing characters will no longer reset pupil selections
  • Felis claws no longer peek out
  • Felis scar option scrolls should include the full size of the list
  • Felis teeth options toggle correctly now
  • Felis tusk options toggle correctly now
  • Tiger cheeks mane should look better
  • Short Cheek Mane should look good on Thin face now
  • Bio for all species should save now

