- Bugfix: Crash if a multiplayer Elimination game ends while a ship is in hyperspace.
- Bugfix: In some cirumstances, a ship making a hyper-jump in multiplayer Elimination could cause its team to suddenly lose the match.
- Added a couple missing ships from the May 2023 design contest.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 23 May 2023
Update 0.22.1b Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
