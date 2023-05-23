Warlord 0.12.1 Patch Notes

Warlord 0.12.1 contains the following changes:
- Replace chapter 12 inn image
- Replace chapter 12 Petroto street image
- Stop sound effects in chapter 9 after climax
- Add ELITE content to chapter 12
- Dialog fixes chapter 12
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Warlord 0.12.1 contains the following changes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update