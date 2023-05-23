 Skip to content

Warlord update for 23 May 2023

Warlord 0.12.1 Patch Notes

Warlord 0.12.1 contains the following changes:

  • Replace chapter 12 inn image
  • Replace chapter 12 Petroto street image
  • Stop sound effects in chapter 9 after climax
  • Add ELITE content to chapter 12
  • Dialog fixes chapter 12

