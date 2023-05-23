- Fix steam picture display problem
Reduce the difficulty of level unlocking: the previous level only needs 1 star
- Fix the problem that FPS cannot be displayed in low resolution
- FPS locked to 60
- The level settlement page "continue game" is changed to "next level"
