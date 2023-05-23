 Skip to content

Astral Guardian update for 23 May 2023

v0.85

Share · View all patches · Build 11292521 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix steam picture display problem

    Reduce the difficulty of level unlocking: the previous level only needs 1 star

  • Fix the problem that FPS cannot be displayed in low resolution
  • FPS locked to 60
  • The level settlement page "continue game" is changed to "next level"

