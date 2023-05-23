 Skip to content

Hero's Land update for 23 May 2023

May 23 Update

May 23 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

update content
Added new hero
Panda replaces new skills
Adjust ring equipment values ​​(fishing ring & lucky ring [enhanced value], 6-star suit [repair suit effect does not take effect, effect enhancement]
Fix treant bind bug
Adjust the weapon value (Ice Spirit Great Sword [damage weakening], Medusa [increased damage], holy gauntlet [increased damage], imprisoned staff [forbidden boss repair]
fix vine bug
Increase the recharge buried point
Open the function of choosing a large area
Fix server selection bug
Fix the problem that when the backpack is full, the rewards drawn from the mysterious merchant will disappear directly
Fishing gain experience increased
Talent [Additional Harvest] The probability is increased, fishing has a probability to obtain more rare items

