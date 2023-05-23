May 23 Update

update content
Added new hero
Panda replaces new skills
Adjust ring equipment values (fishing ring & lucky ring [enhanced value], 6-star suit [repair suit effect does not take effect, effect enhancement]
Fix treant bind bug
Adjust the weapon value (Ice Spirit Great Sword [damage weakening], Medusa [increased damage], holy gauntlet [increased damage], imprisoned staff [forbidden boss repair]
fix vine bug
Increase the recharge buried point
Open the function of choosing a large area
Fix server selection bug
Fix the problem that when the backpack is full, the rewards drawn from the mysterious merchant will disappear directly
Fishing gain experience increased
Talent [Additional Harvest] The probability is increased, fishing has a probability to obtain more rare items
