GAMEPLAY UPDATE

Yo yo yo, it's MaviDavsan here! I'm excited to share with you some features we've added to Frightened, inspired by your valuable feedback as players and recommendations from our awesome streamer friends.
-We have changed the color palette of the game atmosphere to be more visually appealing.
-An in-game assistant has been included.
-The vision of fallen players now turns red.
-And we have fixed some bugs.
We will continue to work as hard as we can to provide you with a better gaming experience. You can support us by providing feedback through our Discord server or by leaving reviews of our game.
-MaviDavsan.
Changed files in this update