Version 2023.1.19 released!

Today's update is a fairly significant one and with thanks to the reporting users, fixes a number of issues with the game.

First off, AI list managers were still drafting over-age players in the main draft. Considerable time and resources were spent trying to fix this problem, as users had said it's not immersive to see a 27-year-old drafted in the draft. At the same time, if a 27-year-old is clearly by far and away the best pick in the draft, the AI would be justified in drafting them, but this should happen very, very rarely if at all. After a number of fixes in previous patches which addressed this issue specifically, it turned out a single line of code was missing. AI list managers make informed decisions, but the code wasn't forcing them to include young players in their analysis as it should have, even though they were correctly down-weighting older players. This has been fixed.

Also fixed in a slightly less elegant way: teams will always draft three rounds worth of players in the National Draft. This is accomplished by forcibly delisting the worst players on AI teams the day before if they haven't made space. This should be re-written in the next complete edition of the game so the delist won't be necessary. Teams were also over-selecting rookies in the rookie draft, ignoring the rookie maximum, and this is now strictly enforced.

The match engine also sees some significant improvements. Players now dispose the ball slightly less efficiently in order to increase the number of hit-outs and players make more informed decisions about when to kick at goal when no set shot is involved. Players are now a bit more likely to kick at goal overall, but less likely if they're under pressure or far away. While these are minor changes, they continue to make player statistics more realistic.

These changes will be immediate when you update the patch. Hope you enjoy the increased realism!

Full change log: