Version 2023.1.19 released!

Today's update is a fairly significant one and with thanks to the reporting users, fixes a number of issues with the game.
First off, AI list managers were still drafting over-age players in the main draft. Considerable time and resources were spent trying to fix this problem, as users had said it's not immersive to see a 27-year-old drafted in the draft. At the same time, if a 27-year-old is clearly by far and away the best pick in the draft, the AI would be justified in drafting them, but this should happen very, very rarely if at all. After a number of fixes in previous patches which addressed this issue specifically, it turned out a single line of code was missing. AI list managers make informed decisions, but the code wasn't forcing them to include young players in their analysis as it should have, even though they were correctly down-weighting older players. This has been fixed.
Also fixed in a slightly less elegant way: teams will always draft three rounds worth of players in the National Draft. This is accomplished by forcibly delisting the worst players on AI teams the day before if they haven't made space. This should be re-written in the next complete edition of the game so the delist won't be necessary. Teams were also over-selecting rookies in the rookie draft, ignoring the rookie maximum, and this is now strictly enforced.
The match engine also sees some significant improvements. Players now dispose the ball slightly less efficiently in order to increase the number of hit-outs and players make more informed decisions about when to kick at goal when no set shot is involved. Players are now a bit more likely to kick at goal overall, but less likely if they're under pressure or far away. While these are minor changes, they continue to make player statistics more realistic.
These changes will be immediate when you update the patch. Hope you enjoy the increased realism!
Full change log:
- Fixed not tested: AI teams were going over their player limit/salary cap
- Fixed: Rookie draft always went six rounds
- Fixed: The AI was still frequently selecting over-age players in the draft in spite of hours and hours and hours spent trying to fix this without forcing a strict age limit, and it turned out a single line of code was missing
- Fixed: Tweaked the disposal code to make sure players were not always disposing to the best option (incorrect disposal rate depends on skill)
- Fixed: Teams were not adhering to the maximum number of rookies on a team rule
- Fixed: Drafted players will revert to developmental roles, even though this gets reset at the start of the next season anyways
- Fixed: Teams will not draft rookies if this puts them over the salary cap
- Fixed: Children will now age properly
- Improved: Teams are less likely to offer players extensions
- Improved: Teams should now spread contract extensions over a longer period of time
- Improved: Teams should offer more two-year extensions
- Improved: Teams will now forcibly de-list players before the national draft in order to ensure they pick for three rounds, even if it leads to strange outcomes (easier to implement)
- Improved: Made players slightly more likely to kick at goal
- Improved: Players less likely to kick at goal when under pressure
- Improved: Expansion teams have over-age player down-weights removed after the sixth round of the draft
