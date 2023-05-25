Hello Hello, Neighbors!

🔍Get ready to sneak up on Mr. Peterson’s secrets closer than you ever have before. Hello Neighbor: Search And Rescue VR is available now!

Get back to the place where everything started: the town of Raven Brooks. You might have visited this rather questionable place, but this time prepare yourself for a completely new & highly immersive experience.

Hold onto your VR headsets because the virtual reality world comes truly alive in Hello Neighbor VR. Unleash your inner curious kid and venture where you're not supposed to. Carefully inch open doors, peek around corners, and explore cupboards with haptic feedback that'll make your fingertips tingle.

Unlike the other games of the Franchise, you’re not alone in this creepy house. You’re going to take on the roles of 6 neighborhood kids, each with their unique abilities to help you with solving the puzzles and uncover the darkness lurking in the shadows. Control Multiple playable characters from the “Neighborhood Rescue Squad” simultaneously.

You can switch between perspectives at will. The Neighbor is tiptoeing too close for comfort? Simply switch to another and unleash a symphony of distractions. Ring doorbells, power up TVs, or go all-in by flushing toilets – whatever it takes to keep the Neighbor on edge while your team catches a much-needed breather.

As in life, there is often no “right way” to do something, so we encourage you to use your own approach to infiltrate Mr. Peterson’s house by alternating characters and combining their skills to dynamically solve puzzles. Teamwork makes the dream work, after all!

🔎🔦So, if you're ready to dive into a VR experience, warm up those sneaking skills and outmaneuver the Neighbor

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2206320/Hello_Neighbor_VR_Search_and_Rescue/

Feel free to join our Discord server! We've recently updated our forums to make submitting feedback easier than ever!

Till next time!

TinyIra, TinyBuild, & Steel Wool Studios

