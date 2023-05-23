Patch 05 - Kairos'Light Remake

Hello,
Some small changes and improvements after the stunfest !
- Correction of the problem of the use of water on the mini garden game
- Balancing of the biodiversity coefficient
- Fixed the bug in the cabin that blocked the game after reading on the sofa
- Fixed bugs in the cabin on the mini trash can game and the mini fridge game
- Fixed the bug in the mini game work (workers losing their happiness bar)
- Small bug in the display of the earned money solved
- Various graphic corrections
- GreenThesey project debugged
- Improvement of the "item donation" interface
- Reduced xp levels
- Fixed display problems in batman projects
Changed files in this update