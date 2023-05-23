 Skip to content

Kairos'Light update for 23 May 2023

Patch 05 - Kairos'Light Remake

Patch 05 - Build 11292199

Hello,
Some small changes and improvements after the stunfest !

  • Correction of the problem of the use of water on the mini garden game
  • Balancing of the biodiversity coefficient
  • Fixed the bug in the cabin that blocked the game after reading on the sofa
  • Fixed bugs in the cabin on the mini trash can game and the mini fridge game
  • Fixed the bug in the mini game work (workers losing their happiness bar)
  • Small bug in the display of the earned money solved
  • Various graphic corrections
  • GreenThesey project debugged
  • Improvement of the "item donation" interface
  • Reduced xp levels
  • Fixed display problems in batman projects

