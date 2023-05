Hail zebrillians!

Version 0.125 is available for download, this update is the first focused on optimizing the game, which is now much lighter now. If the game was crashing on your PC, try again with this version and give me feedback whether it worked or not !

By the end of the week, I'll bring you another update with more performance improvements and game balance tweaks.

Version 0.125 also has a small change in coffees. Now they have an up and down animation.