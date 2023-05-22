Share · View all patches · Build 11290924 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 21:59:39 UTC by Wendy

Update 15.15:

Fixed the bug that prevented correctly achieving the Steam achievement when buying all the perks.

Fixed the bug that prevented correctly achieving the Steam achievement when buying all the upgrades.

Fixed the bug that caused the game to close if certain perks were used in the “Rescue Mission” level.

Fixed the bug that caused certain perks not to work on the "Attack Mission" level.

Fixed an error that did not set the minimum cooldown time for secondary weapons, where the player could continuously fire secondary weapons.

If the ESC key is pressed in the menu, it will return to the level selection screen, regardless of where it is.

Fixed a bug where main weapon damage buffs were not correctly applied, adding more damage than intended.