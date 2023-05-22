Game Updated to Version 1.1.7

Paradox Vector has gotten some great feedback lately, thank in large part to the recent speedrun competition.

One think I have hear a lot about is how the difficulty seems to spike a lot once you reach the caves. Well, this is definitely by design, the game should get harder as you progress, but I am a reasonable person. If something is ramping up the difficulty too much, too fast, I am willing to work on smoothing things out a bit.

So a couple enemies have been moved to "Hard Mode Only" status, and some additional health has been added in a key place. I do hope this helps players enjoy the game more.