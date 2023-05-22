 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paradox Vector update for 22 May 2023

Game Updated to Version 1.1.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11290892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Paradox Vector has gotten some great feedback lately, thank in large part to the recent speedrun competition.

One think I have hear a lot about is how the difficulty seems to spike a lot once you reach the caves. Well, this is definitely by design, the game should get harder as you progress, but I am a reasonable person. If something is ramping up the difficulty too much, too fast, I am willing to work on smoothing things out a bit.

So a couple enemies have been moved to "Hard Mode Only" status, and some additional health has been added in a key place. I do hope this helps players enjoy the game more.

Changed files in this update

Paradox Vector Content Depot 1051841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link