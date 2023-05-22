 Skip to content

E3pdr update for 22 May 2023

Fixed loading time of match

Sometimes the game does not load the match time, this error has been fixed, a default value for the time has been defined (600)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2206751 Depot 2206751
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2206752 Depot 2206752
