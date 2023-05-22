 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trust No Bunny update for 22 May 2023

ChatGPT Bot Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11290874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players can now add Pike to their lobby, a bot powered by ChatGTP. Pike will help players fill out lobbies to get games going. Lobbies are currently limited to 1 bot, but will be expanding that in the future.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025661 Depot 2025661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2025663 Depot 2025663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link