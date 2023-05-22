- Mission 4 W.I.P added
- Fire system now ignites Lost Soul enemy types
- Fire system now damages and destroys destructible objects
- Main Menu Improvements
- Sniper enemy type added
The American War update for 22 May 2023
May 22 Update - Mission 4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
