The American War update for 22 May 2023

May 22 Update - Mission 4

Share · View all patches · Build 11290873

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mission 4 W.I.P added
  • Fire system now ignites Lost Soul enemy types
  • Fire system now damages and destroys destructible objects
  • Main Menu Improvements
  • Sniper enemy type added

