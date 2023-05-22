Added Joystick Support

We have exciting news in our game, The Dark Book! We are pleased to announce the addition of full support for Xbox and PlayStation joysticks, along with a wide range of other compatible controllers. Now you can choose the controller you prefer and immerse yourself completely in the eerie atmosphere of the game. Fight against dark creatures, explore mysterious worlds, and solve complex puzzles, all with the comfort and precision of your favorite joystick. Discover an unprecedented level of control and immersion as you shape the destiny of the protagonist. Get ready to experience an extraordinary gaming experience with the support of the most beloved controllers in the gaming world and many other compatible models. Step into the darkness and surrender to the magic of The Dark Book!