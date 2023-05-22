 Skip to content

Blow Away Survivors update for 22 May 2023

May 23, 2023 Update to ver 0.14

Share · View all patches · Build 11290754 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Changes that can be evaded with the space key
・Reduces audio load
・Changing the background music so it doesn't disappear when audio overlaps
・Change the number of resets and price of Shopskill's Change Mindset
・Shop Skills' 'Heel drone' launch requirement changed from HP 80% to HP 60%

Changed files in this update

