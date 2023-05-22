Update v0.6.3: Cards & Fixes

Welcome... to the Cards & Fixes update.
This update focusses on changing combat in a major way. No longer will you find randomly-generated groups of baddies, thrown together without care for challenge or preparedness. Each group is now carefully hand-crafted to create a better (proper) progression all the way through Chapter 1.
Bosses have also gotten a rebalance, and importantly, we're introducing Unique cards... A special choice on character creation which (in the future) will grow with you throughout your adventure.
Of course all this is experimental and subject to change in future updates.
Lastly, we'l be maintaining more detailed changelogs from now on, so you have a better idea which features have been added and which bugs have been fixed.
Happy hunting out there... in the Zone.
Changelog:
- Changed combat from randomly-spawned enemies to pre-designed groups
- Rebalanced enemies
- Added intro battle
- Added unique starting cards
- Enemies now show ranged and melee intent on mouse hover
- Cards gained from Research should no longer disappear on load
- Equipped items should no longer disappear on load
- Fixed some jank with card targeting
- Can no longer lose Energy when trying to draw from an empty Action pool
- Despair card no longer reduces Energy when drawn
- Fixed problem with certain cards not recognising their true cost
- Fixed some cards going blank when drawn
- Fixed crash on train yard boss death
- Fixed research tooltips breaking in some circumstances
- Fixed normal maps not working on some battle backgrounds
- Fixed sound conflicts on equipping items
- Fixed issue with dialogue skipping hiding text boxes
- Story side quests are now properly removed from the list when accepted
- Replaced more temp art
Changed files in this update