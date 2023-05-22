Update v0.6.3: Cards & Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11290702 · Last edited 22 May 2023 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Welcome... to the Cards & Fixes update.

This update focusses on changing combat in a major way. No longer will you find randomly-generated groups of baddies, thrown together without care for challenge or preparedness. Each group is now carefully hand-crafted to create a better (proper) progression all the way through Chapter 1.

Bosses have also gotten a rebalance, and importantly, we're introducing Unique cards... A special choice on character creation which (in the future) will grow with you throughout your adventure.

Of course all this is experimental and subject to change in future updates.

Lastly, we'l be maintaining more detailed changelogs from now on, so you have a better idea which features have been added and which bugs have been fixed.

Happy hunting out there... in the Zone.

Changelog: